Justin Arter Buys 10,000 Shares of Pacific Current Group (ASX:PAC) Stock

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC – Get Free Report) insider Justin Arter bought 10,000 shares of Pacific Current Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.18 per share, for a total transaction of A$101,810.00.

Pacific Current Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $610.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Pacific Current Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Pacific Current Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 254.0%. Pacific Current Group’s payout ratio is 17.84%.

About Pacific Current Group

Pacific Current Group Limited engages in multi-boutique asset management business worldwide. It manages assets for institutional and individual clients. The company was formerly known as Treasury Group Ltd and changed its name to Pacific Current Group Limited in October 2015. Pacific Current Group Limited is based in Melbourne, Australia.

