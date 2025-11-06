William David Wood III Sells 990 Shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CFO William David Wood III sold 990 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $123,393.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,511.04. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William David Wood III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $693,300.00.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $126.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.71 and a beta of 0.66. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $145.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 1,184.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

See Also

