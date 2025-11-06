Insider Buying: Amotiv (ASX:AOV) Insider Buys A$140,294.00 in Stock

Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV – Get Free Report) insider James Fazzino purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$9.11 per share, with a total value of A$140,294.00.

James Fazzino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amotiv alerts:

On Thursday, August 14th, James Fazzino purchased 26,363 shares of Amotiv stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$9.50 per share, with a total value of A$250,448.50.

Amotiv Price Performance

Amotiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 235.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Amotiv’s payout ratio is 57.75%.

Amotiv Company Profile

Amotiv Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.