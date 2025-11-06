Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI Stake Raised by Highlander Partners L.P.

Highlander Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,436 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares comprises approximately 5.2% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Highlander Partners L.P. owned 0.37% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $206,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 265,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,466.93. This trade represents a 3.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $85.22 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $94.61. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $340.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 171.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.