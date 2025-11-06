iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $37,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,986,000 after purchasing an additional 32,249 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $280,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $67.72 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

