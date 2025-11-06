Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 79,364 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,364 shares during the period. Kyndryl accounts for about 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.09% of Kyndryl worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 135.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 637.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KD. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kyndryl from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

