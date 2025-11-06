ROI Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,970 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,723,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,838 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,216.32. The trade was a 102.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $205.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.37. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $188.70 and a one year high of $257.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.71.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

