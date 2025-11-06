PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD is Blue Investment Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Blue Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,764 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC owned 0.26% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $16,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,605.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,011,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,346,000 after buying an additional 2,899,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,917,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,746 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,072,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,799,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,854 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,056,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,026 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $27.04.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

