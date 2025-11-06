Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Acquired by ROI Financial Advisors LLC

ROI Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $530.63.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $459.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.14 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $487.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.86. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

