Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Insider Purchases C$859,350.00 in Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 127,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$859,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,209,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,888,660. This trade represents a 6.13% increase in their position.
Athabasca Oil Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 1st, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 128,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,160.00.
- On Thursday, October 2nd, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 128,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,848.00.
- On Friday, October 3rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 128,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,672.00.
- On Monday, October 6th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 127,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,330.00.
- On Tuesday, October 7th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 126,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,240.00.
- On Wednesday, October 8th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 122,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$863,954.00.
- On Thursday, October 9th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 121,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$864,271.00.
- On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 127,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,046.00.
- On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 137,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,750.00.
- On Tuesday, October 14th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 132,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$863,266.00.
Athabasca Oil Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of TSE:ATH opened at C$7.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.78. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.05 and a 1 year high of C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.
