Desjardins Has Positive Outlook for TSE:IFC FY2025 Earnings

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $18.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.97. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $17.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$339.00 to C$318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$329.00 to C$324.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$359.00 to C$346.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$352.00 to C$358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$320.82.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$269.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$267.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$288.73. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$250.28 and a twelve month high of C$317.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.10.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

