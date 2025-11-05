Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 1,555 Shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter.

NLR opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $168.12.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

