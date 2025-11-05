GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 1.2% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $533.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of -448.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 129.70 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $555.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total transaction of $1,077,152.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 218,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,246,421.47. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.80.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

