SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Acquired by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Fairfield University lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 209.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield University now owns 701,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 474,631 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 695,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after purchasing an additional 419,282 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 683,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

