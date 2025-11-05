Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1,483.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 23.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.6% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.32. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $189.53.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.93.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

