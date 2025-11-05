Q4 EPS Forecast for TFI International Decreased by Analyst

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Sunday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2026 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TFI International from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on TFI International from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on TFI International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. TFI International had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.06%.The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in TFI International by 46.9% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in TFI International by 877.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,442 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in TFI International by 10.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 303.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 107,451 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

