Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Trading Up 5.7% – Still a Buy?

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 and last traded at GBX 0.11. Approximately 32,311,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 41,756,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11.
Premier African Minerals Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £84.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.04.
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.
