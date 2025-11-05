Simmons Bank Sells 425 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Simmons Bank decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $151.42 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.93 and a 200-day moving average of $145.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.89.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

