Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 694.10 and traded as high as GBX 716. Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 702, with a volume of 79,483 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,150.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 694.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 780.59. The stock has a market cap of £405.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.80 EPS for the quarter. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 44.7385003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mortgage Advice Bureau

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Emilie McCarthy acquired 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 per share, for a total transaction of £9,993.70. Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 710 per share, for a total transaction of £1,867.30. Insiders acquired 1,922 shares of company stock worth $1,401,926 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAB is one of the UK’s leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist networks for mortgage advisers.

Through its partner firms known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has approximately 2,000 advisers providing expert advice to customers on a range of mortgage, specialist lending, protection, and general insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.