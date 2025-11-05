Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kuraray Co. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and traded as low as $32.6350. Kuraray shares last traded at $32.6350, with a volume of 288 shares changing hands.

Kuraray Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

