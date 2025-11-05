Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Legal & General Group PLC (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and traded as low as $15.62. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $15.6850, with a volume of 55,082 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGGNY. UBS Group cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Trading Down 1.5%

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.3816 dividend. This represents a yield of 773.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.