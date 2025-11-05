Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded by Cibc Captl Mkts to Hold Rating

Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.10.

Get Datadog alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $157.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average is $133.36. Datadog has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.04, a PEG ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 8,333 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $1,337,863.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,232.80. The trade was a 40.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $1,286,983.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 364,449 shares in the company, valued at $59,252,118.42. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,449,764 shares of company stock valued at $197,368,047. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 315.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.