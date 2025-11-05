Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $25,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,724,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,128,000 after acquiring an additional 103,764 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 110,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $123.17 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $126.61. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average of $111.43.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

