BWS Financial Has Pessimistic Outlook of Hawkins Q3 Earnings

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2025

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKNFree Report) – BWS Financial cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hawkins in a report issued on Monday, November 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.16). Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.42 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawkins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

Hawkins Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $128.44 on Wednesday. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $98.30 and a 52 week high of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.18.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Hawkins by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

