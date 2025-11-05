BWS Financial Has Pessimistic Outlook of Hawkins Q3 Earnings

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) – BWS Financial cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hawkins in a report issued on Monday, November 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.16). Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.42 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawkins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

Hawkins Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $128.44 on Wednesday. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $98.30 and a 52 week high of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.18.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Hawkins by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

