Csenge Advisory Group Sells 882 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2%

VTI opened at $331.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $339.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.06. The stock has a market cap of $553.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

