BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock Price

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $149.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.16.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $1,811,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 28,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 679.2% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.