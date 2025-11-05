Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.61 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.23 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.