Columbia River Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Columbia River Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $44.12.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

