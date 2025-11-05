Comparing Allarity Therapeutics (ALLR) and Its Competitors

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) is one of 618 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – BIOMED/GENE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Allarity Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allarity Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allarity Therapeutics N/A -$24.51 million -0.15 Allarity Therapeutics Competitors $962.97 million -$45.40 million 14.46

Allarity Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allarity Therapeutics. Allarity Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allarity Therapeutics N/A -173.31% -102.57% Allarity Therapeutics Competitors -1,434.00% -642.77% -28.21%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Allarity Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Allarity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allarity Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Allarity Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allarity Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Allarity Therapeutics Competitors 5312 11928 37168 1119 2.61

Allarity Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 652.03%. As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 67.52%. Given Allarity Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allarity Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Allarity Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Allarity Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allarity Therapeutics rivals beat Allarity Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Detsamma Investments Pty. Ltd. to develop Deflexifol for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

