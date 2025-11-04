Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,072,000 after acquiring an additional 958,633 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,902,000 after buying an additional 1,840,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,353,000 after buying an additional 1,425,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.