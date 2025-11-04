iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc.

Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 702,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $151,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,660,000 after purchasing an additional 265,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,707,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,808,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $245.44 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $252.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

