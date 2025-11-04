Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Drops By 30.1%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,100 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
Shares of Japan Real Estate Investment stock opened at $852.67 on Tuesday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $740.00 and a twelve month high of $920.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $870.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $811.23.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Real Estate Investment
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.