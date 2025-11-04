Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Drops By 30.1%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,100 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Japan Real Estate Investment stock opened at $852.67 on Tuesday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $740.00 and a twelve month high of $920.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $870.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $811.23.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

