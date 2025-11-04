Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.4% of Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 129,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

