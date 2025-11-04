BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.
