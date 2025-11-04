BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

