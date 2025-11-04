Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Sells 100,000 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP cut its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for 2.9% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 65.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.54.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $174.54 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.53.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

