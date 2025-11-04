Simplex Trading LLC Buys Shares of 192,597 iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 192,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 173.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $245.44 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $252.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

