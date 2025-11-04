BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

BGR stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $13.94.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

