BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance
BGR stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $13.94.
