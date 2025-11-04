11,063 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Purchased by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Avos Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 653,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,752,000 after buying an additional 125,521 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 244,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after buying an additional 107,272 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

