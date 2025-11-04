Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $632.08 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.92.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.