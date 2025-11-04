Tema Electrification ETF $VOLT Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc.

Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tema Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:VOLT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Tema Electrification ETF comprises about 0.0% of Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc.’s holdings in Tema Electrification ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tema Electrification ETF by 416.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tema Electrification ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tema Electrification ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tema Electrification ETF Price Performance

Shares of Tema Electrification ETF stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $170.05 million, a PE ratio of 279.55 and a beta of 1.43. Tema Electrification ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $31.43.

Tema Electrification ETF Company Profile

The Tema Electrification ETF (VOLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund actively invests in a concentrated portfolio of companies worldwide that are positioned to benefit from the electrification megacycle. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. VOLT was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by Tema.

