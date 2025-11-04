Huntington National Bank Acquires 4,514 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $18,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $102.27 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.20 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays set a $132.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.