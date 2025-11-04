Nuvation Bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,120 call options on the company. This is an increase of 212% compared to the average daily volume of 2,599 call options.
Nuvation Bio Trading Down 5.7%
NYSE:NUVB traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. 14,142,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121,255. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. Nuvation Bio had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1,413.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvation Bio
In other news, insider Gary Hattersley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 5.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 75.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.
About Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
