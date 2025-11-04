iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,808,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 8,641,901 shares.The stock last traded at $100.21 and had previously closed at $100.09.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 229,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

