iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,917,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 1,354,286 shares.The stock last traded at $33.6840 and had previously closed at $33.81.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $243,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 210,157 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 90.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 333,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 158,318 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

