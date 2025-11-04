Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Grab had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,103,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,788,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. Grab has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Grab by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,546,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,411,000 after buying an additional 5,021,836 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 64.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,654,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,381 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Grab by 79.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,142,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,500 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grab during the second quarter valued at $6,747,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Grab by 131.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,306,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,450 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRAB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

