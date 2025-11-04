Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) were down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,114,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 264,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Trading Down 25.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.62.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

