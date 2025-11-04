Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.8655 and last traded at $10.8655, with a volume of 4940366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLMAF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Halma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Halma Price Performance

Halma Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

