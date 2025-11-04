Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2025

Cameco (TSE:CCOGet Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$118.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of TSE:CCO traded down C$4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$137.60. The company had a trading volume of 605,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$99.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Cameco has a one year low of C$49.75 and a one year high of C$153.59.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.