Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$118.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.92.

Shares of TSE:CCO traded down C$4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$137.60. The company had a trading volume of 605,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$99.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Cameco has a one year low of C$49.75 and a one year high of C$153.59.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.

