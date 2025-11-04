Ucore Rare Metals (CVE:UCU) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at Raymond James Financial

Ucore Rare Metals (CVE:UCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.67% from the stock’s current price.

Ucore Rare Metals Trading Down 6.2%

Ucore Rare Metals stock traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.93. 667,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,720. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$632.45 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Ucore Rare Metals

In other news, Director Amira Vanessa Abouali sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$260,130.00. Also, insider Llc Orca Holdings sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,931,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,522,152. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,130.

