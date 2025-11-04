Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) were down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.1730. Approximately 738,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,629,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial raised Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DYN
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics
In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $35,402.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,817.99. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 54.5% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 124,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 43,963 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dyne Therapeutics
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Prediction Markets Are Coming: Can DraftKings & FanDuel Survive?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Shopify Pullback Sets Stage for 20% Rally to $200 Target
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Roku’s Profit Engine Roars to Life: Is the Rally Just Beginning?
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.